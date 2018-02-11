Aditi Ashok shoots 69 to finish creditable tied 7th in Australia

Aditi birdied the second, sixth and seventh and dropped shots on fourth and ninth to turn in one-under, while she birdied 12th, 14th and 17th on the back nine against a sole bogey on 16th. (Source: Reuters) Aditi birdied the second, sixth and seventh and dropped shots on fourth and ninth to turn in one-under, while she birdied 12th, 14th and 17th on the back nine against a sole bogey on 16th. (Source: Reuters)

Indian woman golfer Aditi Ashok carded an impressive three-under 69 in the final round to finish a creditable tied 7th at the ActewAGL Canberra Classic, in Canberra.

Aditi, who is dividing her time between her main Tour, the Ladies PGA and the Ladies European Tour, where she won twice in her rookie year in 2016, shot rounds of 71-70-60.

On the final day, Aditi had six birdies against three bogeys. She fought hard to move up the overnight position of tied 13 even though the eventual winner, Jiyai Shin of Korea was a runaway winner.

Jiyai added a final 64 to her earlier rounds of 65 and 68 for a total of 19-under while Minja Lee faltered with a 73 and finished second at 13-under.

Aditi birdied the second, sixth and seventh and dropped shots on fourth and ninth to turn in one-under, while she birdied 12th, 14th and 17th on the back nine against a sole bogey on 16th.

The 29-year-old from South Korea Jiyai rallied from three strokes behind Minjee Lee to claim the title by six strokes for her 50th career win and her second at Royal Canberra Golf Club.

With three successive rounds of 68, the long-hitting Dutchwoman Anne Van Dam moved up into third position on 12-under-par, which booked her place in next week’s Women’s Australian Open at Kooyonga Golf Club in Adelaide.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App