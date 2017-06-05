Aditi Ashok, Sharmila Nicollet miss cut at ShopRite Classic

Aditi Ashok, who looked well placed after a first round of 71, had a totally off day. (Source: Reuters) Aditi Ashok, who looked well placed after a first round of 71, had a totally off day. (Source: Reuters)

India’s duo of Aditi Ashok and Sharmila Nicollet made an early exit as they both missed the 36-hole cut at the LPGA ShopRite Classic golf tournament in Jersey.

Aditi, who looked well placed after a first round of 71, had a totally off day and shot 79 without a single birdie. That saw her miss the cut. It was only the second missed cut in six starts on the LPGA.

Sharmila shot rounds of 76 and 78 and missed the cut by a long margin. It was Sharmila’s first appearance on LPGA since 2012.

Meanwhile, South Korea’s In-Kyung Kim shot 66-67 to join Paul Creamer (66-67) in shared lead at nine-under 135.

Two-time defending champion Anna Nordqvist shot an even- par 71 and is tied for third — and only two shots back — with Jeong Eun Lee and Moriya Jutanugarn.

