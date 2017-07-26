Aditi Ashok set to tee off at Ladies Scottish Open

Aditi Ashok has been paired with In Kyung Kim and Angela Stanford. (Source: USA Today Sports) Aditi Ashok has been paired with In Kyung Kim and Angela Stanford. (Source: USA Today Sports)

High on confidence after her maiden top-10 finish at the Marathon Classic on the LPGA, Aditi Ashok will be looking to continue the good show when she tees off at the Aberdeen Asset Management Ladies Scottish. A rookie on LPGA, Aditi will carry the great memories of her 2016 season on LET when she won twice and finished second on the Order of Merit, besides being the top rookie of the season. Aditi has been paired with Marathon Classic winner, In Kyung Kim and Angela Stanford, who was tied-8th with the Indian last week.

This week, world No. 1 So Yeon Ryu headlines the field and makes her first start since the US Women’s Open, where she posted her eighth top-10 of the year. The world’s second ranked player, Ariya Jutanugarn, also returns to the Tour in her first start since the US Women’s Open.

Lydia Ko, who dropped from No. 1 to now No. 4 in the Rolex Rankings, returns to the field in Scotland where she last competed in 2015 and finished tied for fourth.

Aberdeen Asset Management Ladies Scottish is jointly sanctioned by Ladies European Tour and LPGA for the first time. While the event may be new to the LPGA, it’s been a mainstay on the Ladies European Tour schedule since 2009. The ladies will tee it up at Dundonald Links, the same track the men played two weeks ago, designed by Kyle Phillips who also designed Kingsbarns, the site of next week’s Ricoh Women’s British Open.

