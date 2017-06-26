Aditi Ashok records career-best finish on LPGA tour

Aditi totalled eight-under 208 with rounds of 70, 64 and 71. Aditi totalled eight-under 208 with rounds of 70, 64 and 71.

Leading Indian golfer Aditi Ashok secured a career-best tied 25th finish in LPGA’s Walmart NW Arkansas Championship here. Aditi totalled eight-under 208 with rounds of 70, 64 and 71.

It was a highly eventful round for Aditi as she went all out. She had five birdies, three bogeys and a crippling double bogey.

At one stage it was 10-under and within a shout of a top-10 finish. But a double bogey on par-4 12th and a bogey on par-13th dampened her challenge, even though she did manage a closing birdie on 18th.

At the top So Yeon Ryu, the world’s third-ranked player captured her fifth career win on the LPGA. With her victory, Ryu ascends to No. 1 in the rankings for the first time in her career.

Ryu’s victory made a statement as she put on a record- setting performance in Arkansas. She set the new tournament record with a 10-under par, 61 on Saturday, which resulted in a new 36-hole record at 16-under par.

Ryu posted a final round 69 to finish the week at 18- under par, which sets a new tournament record previously set in 2016 by Lydia Ko, who finished at 17-under par.

Ryu becomes the first two-time winner of 2017 with her victory here. Amy Yang and Moriya Jutanugarn finished tied-2nd and Michelle Wie alongside Stacy Lewis were tied-fourth.

