Aditi Ashok opens with a steady 70, lies 36th on LPGA

Aditi Ashok carded two-under 70 to be placed at Tied-36th after the opening round of the inaugural Indy Women in Tech Championship.

Aditi had a steady start and a steady finish but in the intervening holes she saw a lot of action with four birdies and two bogeys and just one par between 7th and 13th holes on the opening day.

Aditi, who has a steady rookie season, parred the first six holes and she also parred the last five holes. But in between she birdied the seventh, ninth, 11th and 13th holes and dropped a shot each on eighth and 10th.

Aditi found 11 of the 14 fairways and 14 of the 18 greens in regulation, but she left a few shots on the green.

The opening day belonged to Lexi Thompson who was off to a fast start. Thompson racked up 11 birdies against two bogeys at Brickyard Crossing Golf Course, the Pete Dye-designed track that partially lies within the 2.5-mile oval racing surface.

She carded 9-under 63 and one shot behind Thompson are Sandra Gal of Germany and Kris Tamulis, who had bogey-free rounds. Two shots off the lead are Moriya Jutanugarn of Thailand and Lydia Ko of New Zealand.

Amy Olson is three strokes behind Thompson at 66 along with Candie Kung of Taiwan and Nanna Koertz Madsen of Denmark.

