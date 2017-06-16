Aditi Ashok opens with a round of 68, lies 25th on LPGA

Aditi Ashok, who attacks par-5s, had three birdies and an eagle, but bogeys on third and 16th saw her finish the day at three-under. (Source: File) Aditi Ashok, who attacks par-5s, had three birdies and an eagle, but bogeys on third and 16th saw her finish the day at three-under. (Source: File)

India’s Aditi Ashok dropped a late bogey in what was a superb round as she carded three-under 68 to position herself at tied 25th after the first round of the Meijer LPGA Classic golf tournament, here.

Aditi, who is seeking to rebound from two missed cuts in last three starts, is five shots behind the leader, Canadian Brooke Henderson (63) at Blythefield Country Club.

Aditi, who attacks par-5s, had three birdies and an eagle, but bogeys on third and 16th saw her finish the day at three-under.

The start gives Aditi a great chance to improve on her best of the season of tied 42 finish as she progresses through her rookie season on the LPGA.

Meanwhile, Brooke Henderson stole the show but LPGA Tour rookie Jennifer Ha was making her own noise after a six-under-par 29 on her first nine holes.

She eventually finished at seven-under par 64 for tied second with five others, including Lexi Thompson, Shanshan Feng and Stacy Lewis. Also in the group was Englishwoman Holly Clyburn, who shot her best round of 2017, a seven-under-par 64.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App