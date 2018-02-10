Aditi Ashok moves up to tied 13 in Australia as three others miss cut

Aditi Ashok jumped from tied 26 to tied 13. (Source: Reuters) Aditi Ashok jumped from tied 26 to tied 13. (Source: Reuters)

India’s Aditi Ashok played a clean round with two birdies and 16 pars for a two-under 70, which helped her jump from tied 26 to tied 13 at the ActewAGL Canberra Classic in Canberra on Saturday.

After two days, Aditi, playing her first event of the season, was three-under, but way behind last week’s Oates Vic Open winner, Minja Lee, whose career-low 63 earned her a three-stroke lead heading into the final day.

Aditi, who shot 71 on the first day birdied the sixth and seventh and parred the rest of the 16.

Meanwhile the other three Indians, Gaurika Bishnoi (75-75), Amandeep Drall (74-77) and Vani Kapoor (81-74) missed the cut.

Minja, 21, from Perth fired a stunning nine-under-par 63 on a hot, humid and overcast day at Royal Canberra Golf Club.

The world number 17, who climbed three places with her win last week at 13th Beach in Victoria, began the second round with an eagle on the long first hole and her round could have been even better had she made her eagle putt from eight feet on the 15th hole.

After 36 holes she was 14-under, three clear of Jiyai Shin (68), the overnight leader. Sweden’s Pernilla Lindberg (66) was a stroke further behind in third and Anne Van Dam from the Netherlands (68), the longest hitter on tour, in fourth on eight-under-par.

The 2016 order of merit winner Beth Allen from the United States and Holly Clyburn of England were tied for fifth place on seven-under, followed by Swede Caroline Hedwall and Kylie Henry at six-under.

Fellow Scot Michele Thomson and Thailand’s Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras were tied for 10th spot, with eight different countries represented in the top 10 places.

