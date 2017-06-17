Aditi Ashok moves to 14th to eye best finish of season

Aditi Ashok put herself in a perfect position to make a bid for her first Top-10 finish. (Source: File) Aditi Ashok put herself in a perfect position to make a bid for her first Top-10 finish. (Source: File)

Aditi Ashok put herself in a perfect position to make a bid for her first Top-10 finish or even better as she shot a second straight three-under 68 in the Meijer LPGA Classic here. Aditi is now six-under through 36 holes and Tied-14th but six shots behind a solid Brooke Henderson, who after rounds of 63 and 67 is 12-under and in clear lead.

The Indian, who was the Rookie of the Year on Ladies European Tour after wins on the Hero Women’s Indian Open and Qatar Ladies Open, has been finding her feet slowly but steadily on the world’s biggest golf tour for women.

Starting on the 10th, she grabbed a birdie on the par-five 11th and then played 10 straight pars before getting her second birdie on the par-three fourth.

A bogey on the sixth hole pushed her back, but she closed strongly with birdies on eighth and ninth for a day’s work of 68. Henderson, who has now won yet in 2017, leads by two heading into the weekend.

The 19-year-old Henderson rattled off four-straight birdies in the middle of her round to open up a four-shot lead; however, she ended with two-straight bogeys to drop back to the field.

Carlota Ciganda shot the round of the day, a bogey-free 7-under-par 64. Ciganda, a two-time LPGA Tour winner, is at 10-under and tied for second with Lexi Thompson and Mi Jung Hur (66).

Thompson made three bogeys Friday but still made six birdies in her 3-under-par 68. Moriya Jutanugarn whose sister Ariya made headlines earlier in the week as she ascended to No.1 in the Rolex Rankings, is a shot further back at nine-under.

