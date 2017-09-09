Aditi Ashok misses the cut at Indy Tech golf on LPGA

Aditi Ashok shot 70 in the first round ballooned to 75 in the second to be one-over 145 for 36 holes. (Source: File) Aditi Ashok shot 70 in the first round ballooned to 75 in the second to be one-over 145 for 36 holes. (Source: File)

Aditi Ashok bowed out of the Indy Women in Tech Championship after missing the cut, following a roller-coaster second round.

Aditi, who shot 70 in the first round ballooned to 75 in the second to be one-over 145 for 36 holes. With the cut falling at two-under, she was left stranded and exited early.

Aditi opened with three bogeys, but after a par, she found three birdies in a row to get to even par. But bogeys on ninth, 12th and 14th saw her again go to three-over for the day and she failed to make up from there.

Meanwhile Lexi Thompson and Lydia Ko lead the field at 15-under 129 after the first two rounds at Brickyard Crossing Golf Course. Thompson followed Thursday’s 9-under 63 with a bogey-free 6-under 66 on Friday afternoon.

Thompson is looking for a second victory of 2017, joining the Kingsmill Championship.

Starting on the ninth hole, Ko drained nine birdies, including five straight on holes from second to sixth and found 17 of 18 greens during her 8-under 64 on Friday morning. It was a welcome return to form for Ko, who has not won since the Marathon Classic in June 2016.

While Ko and Thompson hold the lead, veteran Candie Kung lies one stroke back at -14. Ashleigh Buhai is in solo fourth at -11, while Cristie Kerr and Amy Olson are tied for fifth at -10. The cut came at 2-under 142, with 77 players reaching Saturday’s final round.

