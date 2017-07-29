Aditi Ashok misses cut in Scottish Open

Aditi Ashok improved greatly on her first round showing with a one-under 71. (Source: File) Aditi Ashok improved greatly on her first round showing with a one-under 71. (Source: File)

Aditi Ashok improved greatly on her first round showing with a one-under 71, but that was not enough to make the cut in the Aberdeen Asset Management Ladies Scottish Open here.

Aditi was drawn in the worst weather on the first day and ended with an eight-over 80, which was her worst in the entire season on the LPGA. After a 71 in the second round, she was seven-over 151 and missed the cut.

The conditions took a toll as the cut was five-over, with a number of notable names missing out including former world No. 1 Lydia Ko and Caroline Hedwall. Aditi is now due to play the Women’s British Open, her fourth Major this season. She made the cut in two of them.

Cristie Kerr fought back from a poor start to her second round to lead after 36 holes at five-under-par. Kerr battled the strong winds to shoot a one-over par 73 and leapfrog Karrie Webb to sit atop the leaderboard.

A double bogey at the par-5 third hole, as well as bogeys on six and 11 saw Kerr quickly falling down the leaderboard midway through her round.

Sei Young Kim is the two-shots back of Kerr after a respectable round of even par, despite having a double bogey and two additional bogeys on her scorecard. Fellow Korean Sun Young Yoo also finds herself at three-under par for the tournament.

Pornanong Phatlum sits a shot further back at two-under par. Phatlum made three birdies and four bogeys to shoot 73. The only other player under par is Iceland’s Olafia Kristinsdottir at one-under par, after a round of 70.

