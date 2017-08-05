Aditi Ashok misses cut at Women’s British Open

Aditi Ashok missed her second straight Major cut as she failed to advance to the weekend rounds at the Ricoh Women’s British Open. (Source: File) Aditi Ashok missed her second straight Major cut as she failed to advance to the weekend rounds at the Ricoh Women’s British Open. (Source: File)

Aditi Ashok missed her second straight Major cut as she failed to advance to the weekend rounds at the Ricoh Women’s British Open. Aditi, who had a first round card of 76 and had five birdies in her second round, dropped three doubles and one bogey to come back with a score of two-over 74.

With a total of six-over 150, she missed the cut by a huge margin. Aditi had earlier made cuts at ANA Inspiration and KPMG, while missed the cut at US Women’s Open.

She has played all four Majors so far this year. The cut fell at one-under and many names fell by the wayside on a day when the rain poured down on Kingsbarns Golf Links.

In-Kyung Kim used her experience of two decades to manage a four-under par, 68 in cold and windy conditions to lead at the halfway mark of the season’s fourth major championship.

Kim sits at 11-under par, two-strokes ahead of Lexi Thompson and Georgia Hall. Two behind Kim sits Lexi Thompson, whose secret weapon this week has been her caddie Kevin McAlpine, a former bagman at Kingsbarns Golf Links, who has guided Thompson around the course like a seasoned veteran.

At four-over par, defending champion Ariya Jutanugarn missed the cut in her third consecutive major championship, due in large part to a second round 77 that included a nine at the par 3, 12th hole.

The cut line fell at one-under par which sends home notables Nelly Korda (E), Suzann Pettersen (E), Minjee Lee (+1), Karrie Webb (+3) and Danielle Kang (+3).

