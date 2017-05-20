Aditi Ashok misses cut at Kingsmill Championship

On her second nine, Aditi had two more bogeys and one birdie to end at six-over 77 and a total of five-over 147. (Source: PTI) On her second nine, Aditi had two more bogeys and one birdie to end at six-over 77 and a total of five-over 147. (Source: PTI)

Aditi Ashok missed her first cut on the LPGA after she finished with six-over 77, which saw her exit from the Kingsmill Championship in Williamsburg.

Nothing went right for Aditi from the start and she bowed out of the event on Friday night.

Aditi opened with a par, but then slipped with a double on 11th and further bogeys on 12th, 13th, 16th and 18th. A birdie in between on 14th was small compensation as she turned in five-over 40.

On her second nine, Aditi had two more bogeys and one birdie to end at six-over 77 and a total of five-over 147.

She shot one-under 70 in the first round, which had two bogeys at the end.

Lexi Thompson in on top of a packed leaderboard at 12- under par and holds the 36-hole lead.

Thompson, looking to pick up her first win of the 2017 season, leads fellow American Gerina Piller by three-strokes and has a group of pursuers within five shots of the lead.

Another solid day for Piller, who carded a 4-under 67, to sit three shots off the lead.

World No. 1 Lydia Ko and Candie Kung sit four back of Thompson at 8-under par.

