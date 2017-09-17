Aditi Ashok misses cut at Evian Championships

Aditi Ashok carded a disappointing six-over 77 to crash out of the weather-hit Evian Championships. (Source: File) Aditi Ashok carded a disappointing six-over 77 to crash out of the weather-hit Evian Championships. (Source: File)

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok carded a disappointing six-over 77 to crash out of the weather-hit Evian Championships, the fifth and final Major for women, here.

Aditi had an extremely rough outing to register her first one-over 72. In the second round, Aditi had four bogeys and a double in conditions that have been tough through the week and the event reduced to 54 holes.

Moriya Jutanugarn, whose sister, Ariya, has been very successful for the last two years, has a chance to add a Major to her resume.

Thought it was Ariya who broke out first with five victories in 2016 including her first major title, this week Moriya chases her first career win she also has a chance to make history.

With a victory at the Evian Championship, Moriya would cement the Jutanugarns in golfing history as the only pair of siblings to win major titles on the LPGA Tour. This year Moriya stepped out of her sister’s shadow with eight top-10s.

With 65-68 in the two rounds, Moriya was one shot ahead of Japan’s Ayako Uehara (68-66). Katherine Kirk is in the hunt for her second win of the season as she sits at the solo third spot at seven-under par.

A pack of major champions will be chasing from three-strokes back. Lydia Ko, In-Kyung Kim and Sung Hyun Park are within striking distance at six-under par.

