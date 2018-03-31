Aditi Ashok misses cut at ANA Inspiration on LPGA

Aditi Ashok fumbled to a six-over 78 on the second day. (Source: File) Aditi Ashok fumbled to a six-over 78 on the second day. (Source: File)

Aditi Ashok fumbled to a six-over 78 on the second day to miss the cut and make an early exit from the season’s first Major, the ANA Inspiration in Rancho Mirage.

Aditi, who turned 20 on Thursday, got into the ANA Inspiration with a fine T-14 finish last week.

She had earlier shot 71 in the first round but today she had six bogeys, three on either side and a double on Par-4 third and had only two birdies — one on either side — to bring home a card of 78.

Sung Hyun Park, who missed the first cut of her career on the LPGA Tour last week, made quick amends as she was tied for the lead in a major championship.

The 2017 Rookie and co-Player of the Year posted an 8-under par, 64 on Friday to jump to the top of the leaderboard and into a share of the lead with first round leader, Pernilla Lindberg.

The pair set a new 36-hole Tournament scoring record at 12-under par. The previous record of 11-under par was set by Lorena Ochoa in 2006. Park and Lindberg separated themselves from the field heading into the weekend with a three-stroke cushion ahead of Jessica Korda at 9-under par.

Lindberg followed up an impressive opening round 7-under par, 65 with a 67 on Friday to keep up with Park.

There were many disappointments as the cut fell at one-over par.

Among those headed home were two-time ANA Inspiration champion, Brittany Lincicome, 2017 KPMG Women’s PGA Champion Danielle Kang, the 2016 U.S. Women’s Open Champion Brittany Lang, 2014 Ricoh Women’s British Open Champion Mo Martin, and 7-time major champion Juli Inkster.

