Aditi Ashok makes a modest start in Arkansas golf on LPGA

Aditi Ashok opened with a modest one-under 70 to be placed T-53rd after the opening round of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship. (Source: File) Aditi Ashok opened with a modest one-under 70 to be placed T-53rd after the opening round of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship. (Source: File)

Aditi Ashok opened with a modest one-under 70 to be placed T-53rd after the opening round of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship here. Aditi, who will figure in next week’s Major, the KPMG Women’s PGA Championships, had four birdies against three birdies in the first round.

She had two birdies on either side of the turn at the 10th and 14th holes with a bogey sandwiched between them at the 13th hole. Aditi is seven shots behind another rookie Sung Hyun Park (63) at the Pinnacle Country Club. She went out in the morning wave and was two-strokes ahead of So Yeon Ryu, Ally McDonald and Mel Reid.

Stacy Lewis is part of a group including Juli Inkster, Moriya Jutanugarn, Felicity Johnson and Katherine Kirk at five-under par. The group atop the leaderboard finished just ahead of a band of severe weather that moved through Rogers, Arkansas during the afternoon. Play was suspended for about 45 minutes and resumed at 3:15 p.m. local time.

Leader Park hasn’t missed a cut since joining the LPGA Tour and her consistency throughout her first season on Tour has put her atop the Louise Suggs Rolex Rookie of the Year standings.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App