Aditi Ashok looking to bounce back at Meijer Classic LPGA

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok is ready to bounce back from two missed cuts in her last three starts when she tees off at the Meijer Classic LPGA at the Blythefield Country Club. Aditi, playing her rookie year at the LPGA, has made four cuts in six starts on LPGA including at the Major, ANA Inspiration.

However, the LET Rookie of the Year in 2016, has been below-par, as her best finish has been Tied-42nd.

Meanwhile, following her victory at last week’s Manulife LPGA Classic, Ariya Jutanugarn arrives in Michigan as the new No.1 in the Women’s World Golf Rankings.

Jutanugarn replaced Lydia Ko after 85 weeks as the world’s top-ranked player and became the second youngest player in LPGA history to hold the top spot and the first Thai player to hold the position.

The new No.1 makes her third start this week in Grand Rapids where she finished tied for 18th in 2016.

After taking three weeks off, a rested and refreshed Lydia Ko returns to action this week to seek up her first win of the year.

No.4 Lexi Thompson, No.5 In Gee Chun, No.6 Shanshan Feng, No.7 Inbee Park, No.8 Sung Hyun Park and No.9 Sei Young Kim round out the top-10 in the field this week in Michigan.

Sei Young Kim returns this week to Grand Rapids where she defeated Carlota Ciganda last season in a playoff for her fifth career win on Tour.

