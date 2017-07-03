Aditi Ashok logs best Major result with a top-30 finish

Aditi Ashok shot one-over 72 in the final round and finished at one-under par 283. (Source: File) Aditi Ashok shot one-over 72 in the final round and finished at one-under par 283. (Source: File)

Aditi Ashok logged her best result at a Major with a tied-29th finish in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship here.

Aditi, who was playing in only her second Major in her maiden season on the LPGA, shot one-over 72 in the final round and finished at one-under par 283.

Her winnings were USD 25,623, her best on the LPGA so far. The 19-year-old Indian also moved to 76th on the LPGA Order of Merit. Aditi opened the week with rounds of 69-69 on the first two days, at which stage she was in contention for a top-10 finish. She shot 73 on the third day and 72 on the final day.

On Sunday, she bogeyed second and sixth, and then got back a shot on eighth. But bogeys on 12th and 14th pushed her back a fair bit. The young golfer fought back grittily with birdies on 16th and 18th for a decent top-30 finish.

Danielle Kang, sparked by a four-hole birdie streak on the back nine, charged to the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Olympia Fields.

The 24-year-old San Francisco native and two-time US Amateur champion separated herself from playing partner and 54-hole co-leader Chella Choi of the Republic of Korea with a birdie run from holes 11 to 14.

Kang became the first player to birdie the 72nd and final hole to win this Championship by a single stroke since Meg Mallon in 1991.

Champion Kang (69-66-68-68) and runner-up Brooke Henderson (68-69-69-66) were the only two players in the field to break 70 in each of their four rounds.

Chella Choi (71) was third, while Mi Hyang Lee, Amy Yang and Sei Young Kim were tied fourth.

