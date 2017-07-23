Aditi Ashok in title contention, moves to tied-3rd on LPGA

Aditi Ashok was even par on her front nine before making three birdies on her back nine to fire a 3-under-par 68. (Source: File) Aditi Ashok was even par on her front nine before making three birdies on her back nine to fire a 3-under-par 68. (Source: File)

Aditi Ashok continued to make waves as she moved into title contention with a three-under 68 that took her from sixth to tied-third at the end of the third round of the Marathon Classic on the LPGA here.

Aditi, who is also seeking to qualify for her third Major of the season, the Ricoh Women’s British Open, is in contention for the title for the first time in her rookie season.

After having made eight cuts in 11 starts, Aditi has been hovering around 25th to 30th places in last few events and this could be a real breakthrough for her as she sits just three shots back of the lead held by Nelly Korda.

Aditi was even par on her front nine before making three birdies on her back nine to fire a 3-under-par 68 and she credited her approach around the greens as the key to her fine play this week.

“The greens are smaller here, so I’ve just been focusing on hitting more greens because if you hit the green here you pretty much have a makeable birdie putt, so I’ve been focusing on that as opposed to attacking the pins, which I usually do sometimes, and I leave myself short-sided,” she said.

“I’ve also been putting well, so that’s what’s worked. This is my first time being in contention on the LPGA, but I’m assuming it’s pretty much the same every tournament you’re in contention. I’ve won a couple times on the European Tour, so I’m going to hope that experience helps tomorrow,” she added.

“It will be a good experience, obviously. I’ve played well this season, but not as well as I would have wanted to, so to be in one of the last few groups on Sunday would be good, and I’m looking forward to it.”

Another rookie, Nelly Korda has a chance to win in her first season. She leads after a 5-under-par 66. Korda was 4-under par through her first seven holes before bogeying the par-4 ninth and running off a string of pars. She birdied her final two holes of the day to pull ahead by two heading into the final round.

Korean In Kyung Kim, at 13-under par, was just two shots back at Highland Meadows Golf Club. A shot further back of Kim are six golfers at 12-under, including Sandra Changkija, Aditi Ashok, Lexi Thompson, Peiyun Chien, 36-hole leader Gerina Piller, and U S Women’s Open champion Sung Hyun Park.

Chella Choi rounds out the top 10, sitting alone in 10th place at 9-under par for the championship. She fired a 2-under-par 69. A foursome of golfers sit at 9-under, while defending champion Lydia Ko is one of four who are at 8-under par.

