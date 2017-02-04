Aditi Ashok has rough final day at Gold Coast Challenge but still finishes sixth

Aditi Ashok had a share of the lead on the first day and was third after day two. (Source: file) Aditi Ashok had a share of the lead on the first day and was third after day two. (Source: file)

Aditi Ashok had a rough final day in tough scoring conditions and carded three-over 76, which saw her stumble to tied-sixth place at the RACV Gold Coast Challenge in Australia on Saturday.

The 18-year-old Indian, who had a share of the lead on the first day and was third after day two, opened with three bogeys in a row and was never able to make ground on the overnight co-leader Thailand’s Prima Thammaraks (73).

Prima claimed her first professional victory beating Australian Sarah Jane Smith by one shot in the Australian LPGA Tour event.

Sarah (68) was the only player to shoot under 70 on a tough final day.

Nevertheless, Aditi showed that she is one of the star players in the women’s circuit, as it was her eighth top-10 in last nine starts, which also include two wins – Hero Women’s Indian Open and Qatar Ladies Open – late last year.

She will now play Oates Victoria Open next week, the opening event of the Ladies European Tour in 2017.

After three bogeys in first three holes, Aditi did have three birdies on fourth, 12th and 18th, but she also dropped shots on seventh, 11th and 13th holes.

Vani Kapoor, the other Indian, who made the cut, shot 77 after rounds of 73 and 79 on first two days. She finished tied-38th.

Amandeep Drall missed the cut.

Prima, started the day tied for the lead at six-under par with her 18-year-old compatriot Paannarat Thanapolboonyaras. She quickly zipped ahead with birdies on the 3rd, 5th and 6th holes to take a four-shot lead over the rest of the field.

She dropped a bogey on seventh and that was followed up by a double bogey at the 8th. When she bogeyed the par-5 ninth, her lead was down to one. She needed a birdie on final hole to win and she did that from 20 feet.