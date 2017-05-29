Aditi Ashok finishes tied-62 at Volvik LPGA

Aditi Ashok finished the week at one-under 28 with rounds of 71-70-72-73. (Source: File) Aditi Ashok finished the week at one-under 28 with rounds of 71-70-72-73. (Source: File)

Aditi Ashok was out of sorts, carding her second straight one-over 73 to finish tied-65th at the LPGA Volvik Championship at Travis Pointe Country Club.

She finished the week at one-under 28 with rounds of 71-70-72-73. Aditi has now made the cut in four of the five starts she has had on the LPGA but has been finding it tough to get the kind of tempo she needs over the weekend to finish higher up.

Her best in four finishes has been tied-47. Meanwhile, Shanshan Feng got a much-needed boost with her first victory of 2017 on Sunday as she set a new 72-hole tournament, scoring record at 20-under par, winning by two strokes ahead of Minjee Lee and Sung Hyun Park.

Jeong Eun Lee and Lizette Salas finished tied for fourth at 17-under par. After an incredible 2016 season that included winning the

bronze medal at the Olympic Games in Rio, followed by back-to-back victories during the Tour’s swing through Asia, Feng’s expectations were high for 2017.

With one top-10 and a missed cut in her first five starts, Feng felt she was losing a handle on her game. With some new wedges in the bag and a few adjustments to her swing, Feng finished in the top-10 in her last two starts before heading to Michigan.

