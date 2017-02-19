Aditi Ashok finishes tied-52 in Australian Open

Aditi Ashok finished at 10-under par. (Source: File) Aditi Ashok finished at 10-under par. (Source: File)

Aditi Ashok rounded off the week with an even par 73 and finished tied-52nd at the ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open.

Aditi, who is making her first LPGA appearance in 2017, had rounds of 74-70-78-73 to finish at three-over 295.

Meanwhile, World No. 6 Ha Na Jang of South Korea blew away the field to win the title. The 24-year-old Jang, produced a stunning finish with four birdies and an eagle in last six holes for a round of 69 after being one-over for first 12 holes.

She finished at 10-under par.

She won by a shot from Denmark’s Nanna Madsen, who closed with an even-par 73 and finished at seven-under.

Australia’s Minjee Lee came home with a 70 to leap up to a tie for third with compatriot Sarah Jane Smith, Thailand’s world No. 2 Ariya Jutanugarn and the defending champion Japan’s Haru Nomura.