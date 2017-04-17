Aditi Ashok finishes Tied-47th with fine 68 in final round

Aditi Ashok birdied the fifth, 11th, 13th and 15th holes and had a very creditable bogey-free round. (Source: File) Aditi Ashok birdied the fifth, 11th, 13th and 15th holes and had a very creditable bogey-free round. (Source: File)

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok bounced back in the final round of the LOTTE Championship with her best card of the week, a four-under 68, to finish Tied- 47th.

It was the third successive cut for the Indian, who is playing on a limited status in her first year on the LPGA. Aditi, 19, shot rounds of 71-71-73-68 for a total of five- under 283.

Her earlier cuts on the LPGA this season have been at ISPS Handa Australian Women’s Open (T-52), ANA Inspiration (T-42).

In the fourth and final round, Aditi birdied the fifth, 11th, 13th and 15th holes and had a very creditable bogey-free round during which she found as many as 16 greens in regulation.

American Cristie Kerr captured the LOTTE Championship presented by Hershey by three shots over three players.

Kerr has now won 19 times on the LPGA Tour and in the final round, she fired a six-under 66, after a 10-under 62 on the Ko Olina Golf Club, to move past the third round’s overnight leader Su-Yeon Jang.

Kerr’s four-day total of 20-under 268 broke the tournament record. She earned USD 300,000 — moving her to fifth on the 2017 LPGA Official Money List.

With over USD 18 million in her career she sits third on the LPGA Career Money List.

Tied Su-Yeon Jang and In Gee Chun was World No.1 Lydia Ko, who fired rounds of 65-64 on the weekend. Her eight-under 64 was the round of the final day.

