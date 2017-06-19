Aditi Ashok finishes T-32 in Meijer Classic on LPGA

Aditi Ashok finished T-32 and is now 96th, up from previous week’s 115th, in the Race to CME Globe standings on the LPGA. (Source: File) Aditi Ashok finished T-32 and is now 96th, up from previous week’s 115th, in the Race to CME Globe standings on the LPGA. (Source: File)

Aditi Ashok did manage her best finish of the season but, at tied 32, the Indian remained far away from the Top-10 she targeted in the Meijer

LPGA Classic here. Aditi shot one-over 70, as the par for the course for the second straight day was 69 with the par-5 fifth having been reduced to par-3 because of standing water in the fairway.

Aditi finished T-32 and is now 96th, up from previous week’s 115th, in the Race to CME Globe standings on the LPGA. Meanwhile, Brooke Henderson managed to hold off all challengers as she captured her fourth LPGA Tour title. Henderson, who had some of the biggest names on the LPGA Tour chasing her all day including Michelle Wie and Lexi Thompson, fired a bogey-free 3-under-par 66.

Henderson was close to perfect tee-to-green yesterday, hitting 11 of 12 fairways and missing only two greens all day. The 19-year-old celebrated Father’s Day with her sister Brittany (her full-time caddy) and parents Dave and Darlene Henderson who were both on site for the victory.

Wie, who finished tied for second with Thompson, recorded her best finish of the season.

