Aditi Ashok falls T-22 despites staying bogey free at Oates Vic Open

Aditi Ashok carded a flawless one-under 72 to stay bogey-free through 36 holes but the Indian golfer still slipped from overnight T-13 to T-22 after the third round of the Oates Vic Open in Australia on Friday.

The 18-year-old Aditi, who made her professional debut at this very event a year ago, is now a distant eight shots off the leader, Nicole Broch Larsen (67-67), who has had identical 67 at both the Beach and Creeks courses.

Also making the 36-hole cut was another Indian, Vani Kapoor (72-73) in T-46th place, down 11 places from overnight T-35. But Amandeep Drall missed the cut after carding 78. She had a first round of 71.

Following the second round the field was cut to 60 professionals and ties, with a further cut coming after 54 holes, with the leading 35 players from both the men’s and the women’s competition competing in Sunday’s final round.

Aditi had her sole birdie of the day at the Par-5 fifth and she parred the rest, though there were some with makeable putts that did not fall. But she also did well to save some good pars.

Vani had two birdies and two pars, while Drall had a rough day with six bogeys and just one par.

But with two more rounds to go, Aditi still has a chance to make up for a slow start.

Behind leader Denmark’s Nicole Broch Larsen, who had seven birdies against one bogey, as against six birdies on first day, was England’s Holly Clyburn (67-69), Sandra Gal (67-69), Whitney Hillier (67-69) and Su Oh (71-65). They were all 10-under and two behind Nicole.

Overnight leader, Laura Davies had a bad day at the course with five-over 78 that dropped her to Tied-18th.