Aditi Ashok drops late bogeys to finish with score of 70 at LPGA

Aditi Ashok playing her rookie year on the LPGA, carded one-under 70 to be Tied-34th. Aditi Ashok playing her rookie year on the LPGA, carded one-under 70 to be Tied-34th.

Getting back to action after nearly a month, Indian golfer Aditi Ashok was sailing fine till a bogey-bogey finish derailed her first round at the Kingsmill Championship. The 19-year-old Indian, playing her rookie year on the LPGA, carded one-under 70 to be Tied-34th. She was five shots adrift of the leader, Lexi Thompson, who sits on top of the leaderboard.

Thompson carded a six-under 65 yesterday to take a one-stroke lead over fellow Americans Gerina Piller, Brittany Lincicome and Angel Yin, taking advantage of the ideal condition in the morning on the River Course at Kingsmill Resort.

Aditi is making her fourth start on the LPGA, and is looking at more starts despite a limited status following a re-rank.

Aditi started well with three birdies in first seven holes and was three-under through seven holes. She parred the next nine holes to be three-under with two to play. She bogeyed both 17th and 18th and ended at 70, which must have been disappointing after playing well for a good part of the round.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now