For Indian wrestlers, mind over mat in Paris

Sakshi Malik & Co are accompanied by a psychologist at the World C’ships to help them overcome the Japanese hurdle. (File) Sakshi Malik & Co are accompanied by a psychologist at the World C’ships to help them overcome the Japanese hurdle. (File)

The wrestling world championships begin in Paris on Monday. But no one’s talking about medals just yet. Instead, the Indian wrestlers — women mainly — obsess over Japan. They are the most dominant wrestling nation. To win gold, you’ll have to beat a Japanese wrestler. And the Indians are in awe of them. Just as much as they fear them.

Sakshi Malik, who won the Olympic bronze exactly a year ago, feels it is ‘tough to match Japanese wrestlers in this lifetime or next.’ “We would have to take rebirths in order to beat them. They are simply too good,” she had told PTI earlier this year. Vinesh Phogat said she would have to ‘increase her speed immensely’ to even pose a threat to them.

Sakshi and Vinesh will have to wait till Thursday for their bouts. But you’d assume India’s best bets for a medal have already given up hope. An Indian woman wrestler has never beaten a Japanese opponent in a major international tournament. But the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) believes the problem is not on the mat. Instead, it’s in the wrestlers’ minds. So, for the first time a psychologist is accompanying the team to a World Championship. And she has been given a very specific brief: prepare the woman wrestlers for the mental battle with the Japanese.

“We observed it during the Asian Championship. In terms of technique and tactics, we are as good as them. But such is the hype surrounding the Japanese wrestlers that we look defeated even before stepping on the mat,” WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar says. “The players thought having a specialist would help them. So for the last couple of months, we have kept a full-time psychologist for the team, who is also with them in Paris.”

The anxiety on the faces of Indian wrestlers is apparent every time they come across their Japanese counterparts. During the Asian Championships in Delhi last May, head coach Kuldeep Malik called an impromptu team meeting after a training session at the KD Jadhav Stadium. But little attention was given to what was being said. Instead, their eyes were locked on the centre mat, where the Japanese team was training.

Such is their intensity that Japan’s training sessions, too, can be intimidating for other wrestlers. Aware that they are being watched, they indulged in some more showboating. Risako Kawai, a Rio Olympics gold medallist, lifted her coach and pinned him down thrice in 10 minutes as wide-eyed Indians stood motionless. That day and the next, four Indians reached finals in different weight categories. Three of them – Sakshi, Vinesh Phogat and Divya Kakran – lost to Japanese wrestlers. At the 2014 Asian Games and 2015 World Championships, too, Japanese wrestlers overpowered the Indians.

In Paris, depending on the draw, if Sakshi and Vinesh navigate past the early hurdles and reach the medal rounds, they are sure to meet a Japanese wrestler. For Sakshi, this will be the first global event in the 60kg category. She won the Olympic bronze in 58kg before jumping a category for the continental championship. During the same time, Kawai – who won the gold at Rio in 63kg – decided to drop her weight and compete in 60kg. They are the undisputed best in this category in Asia. But Kawai needed just two minutes and 44 seconds to beat Sakshi.

Vinesh, meanwhile, will face a tougher task. After winning the Asian championship silver medal in the 55kg, the youngest of the Phogat sisters has returned to her preferred 48kg category. But that has made her task of winning gold tougher. Japan’s Yui Susaki, the reigning Asian champion, has ruled this class. The teenage wonder kid, with three world cadet titles, has won all international tournaments in this category since making her senior debut.

Vinesh spoke about the speed of Japanese wrestlers after narrowly losing to Sae Nanjo at the Asian Championship. Susaki’s lightning quick movements will only enhance her apprehension. In an inexperienced squad, India will be banking on Vinesh and Sakshi for a podium finish. On the men’s side, Asian champion Bajrang Punia is the only hope. Bajrang, the 2013 bronze medallist, has the opportunity to become the first Indian wrestler to win two world championship medals. His task became marginally easy after the mass exodus in the 65kg category. The Rio Olympic finalists are absent while bronze medallists Frank Chamizo and Ikhtiyor Navruzov have moved to 70kg. It’s an open contest in this class and Bajrang will fancy his chances.

However, it won’t be straightforward for the women, who will have to put their mind over mat to stand a chance for a podium finish. Live on Star Sports 1st: 1pm

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App