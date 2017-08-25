Zlatan Ibrahimovic unlikely to return before January, says Jose Mourinho

Zlatan Ibrahimovic signed another one-year deal at Manchester United on Thursday. (Source: AP) Zlatan Ibrahimovic signed another one-year deal at Manchester United on Thursday. (Source: AP)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said on Friday that Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who returned back to the Old Trafford side on another year deal is unlikely to play for the Red Devils till January.

Ibrahimovic was out for most of the second half of the last season after suffering from knee ligament injury during the Europa League game in April. “I just think he will be an extra man for us in the second part of the season,” Mourinho said. “Normally, we say January, after Christmas. But I have no idea at all. The right way is not to think about it, and just let him do his work step by step and come back when he is really ready.”

United offered him the use of its training-ground facilities to carry out his rehabilitation after he underwent surgery. “A player that gets injured with the Manchester United shirt, fighting for the club – the club has to be there for him,” said Mourinho, who was speaking ahead of United’s Premier League game against Leicester on Sunday.

Mourinho had said during the announcement of the Swede’s return, “We are delighted Zlatan is on the road to recovery and we are equally delighted to have his ambition and experience back with us. After his contribution last season he deserves our trust and we will be patient waiting for him to return. I have no doubt that he will be important in the second part of the season.”

Ibrahimovic will be wearing the No. 10 jersey for the club after offering No. 9 to newcome Romelu Lukaku.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd