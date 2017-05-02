Latest News

Zlatan Ibrahimovic undergoes successful knee surgery

Zatan Ibrahimovic has undergone surgery on his damaged right knee and will make a full recovery as he has started his rehabilitation.

By: Reuters | Updated: May 2, 2017 1:55 pm
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ibrahimovic, Zlatan Ibrahimovic injury, Manchester United, Ibrahimovic Manchester United, Ibrahimovic contract, FOotball news, Football, Sports news, Sports, Indian Express Zlatan Ibrahimovic suffered knee ligament damage during the 2-1 Europa League quarter-final win over Anderlecht.

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has undergone surgery on his damaged right knee and will make a full recovery, his agent Mino Raiola said on Tuesday. United’s leading goalscorer suffered knee ligament damage during the 2-1 Europa League quarter-final win over Anderlecht last month and has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

The 35-year-old Swede, whose contract expires at the end of the season, travelled to the United States to undergo surgery at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and has started his rehabilitation.

“Zlatan Ibrahimovic has undergone successful knee surgery. He will make a full recovery and has not suffered a career-ending injury,” Raiola said in a statement.

“Zlatan has started rehabilitation at UPMC and will remain under the care of Dr. Fu and Dr. Musahl throughout his recovery.”

Ibrahimovic had previously addressed the injury on Instagram and vowed to come back stronger, while United team mates wore his and defender Marcos Rojo’s names on their training shirts prior to their 2-0 Premier League win over Burnley on April 23.

United travel to Spain to face Celta Vigo in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final on Thursday.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

It’s hard for a captain to stand here and speak after a performance like this 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

40th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 2, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

41st T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 3, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

42nd T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 4, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Gujarat Lions

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

43rd T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 5, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

44th T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 6, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad