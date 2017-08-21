Zlatan Ibrahimovic expected to sign new Manchester United contract this week: Reports

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is expected to rejoin Manchester United. (Source: Reuters) Zlatan Ibrahimovic is expected to rejoin Manchester United. (Source: Reuters)

If reports are to be believed, Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be joining Manchester United by the end of this week. The 35-year old, who was the highest goalscorer for the Red Devils last season, is recovering from a knee ligament injury that he suffered during the Europa League match against Anderlecht back in April.

Even though the injury is expected to keep him out of football action till 2018, a report by espn said that he is going to sign a new contract with the Old Trafford club which will be announced during this week. The development has taken place owing to the Serb’s quick recovery from knee ligament.

While he was linked to clubs like LA Galaxy, Ibrahimovic is set to return to United where he scored 17 times in 27 Premier League starts, racking up 28 goals overall. He goals were followed by Marcus Rashford and Henrikh Mkhitaryan at 11 each.

Manager Jose Mourinho had last week expressed his desire to get the Serb back on board. He had said, “We are discussing the possibility of him to stay with us. It was very clear from him that what he did last year was not enough for him. He wants more football at the highest level so we are having conversations and discussing the possibility of him staying for the second part of the season.

“He is injured, he needs time to recover, and is not ready to play tomorrow. It’s not something that’s urgent, it’s not desperate to have it done or not.”

United had signed the 35-year old on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain in June 2016. Post his departure, United signed striker Romelu Lukaku from Everton, who has been shining at the start of United’s league season, scoring a brace on his debut.

