Zlatan Ibrahimovic set to leave Manchester United

Premier League giants Manchester United have confirmed that star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not be retained by the club. This was confirmed after he was left out of United’s retained list given to the Premier League featured his name.

Ibrahimovic joined Manchester United from Paris Saint-Germain during the last summer on a one-year deal. His contract had the option of extending it for a second season. However, United have not reportedly triggered the clause after concerns over his injury.

Ibrahimovic had a successful time at United where he bagged 28 goals in 46 appearances for the club in all competitions. He also scored in EFL cup final.

Ibrahimovic joins the list of John Terry, Willy Caballero, Jesus Navas and Gael Clichy who are all set to leave in the summer after being released from their contracts.

