Follow Us:
Thursday, April 26, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News

Zlatan Ibrahimovic rules out playing in World Cup, says Swedish FA

Sweden's record goalscorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not be coming out of international retirement to represent the Nordic nation at the World Cup finals in Russia.

By: Reuters | Published: April 26, 2018 10:10:40 pm
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Zlatan Ibrahimovic Manchester United, Zlatan Ibrahimovic Jose Mourinho, Jose Mourinho Manchester United, Man Utd, Zlatan, Ibrahimovic, football, football news Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not be coming out of international retirement. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

Sweden’s record goalscorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not be coming out of international retirement to represent the Nordic nation at the World Cup finals in Russia, the country’s FA has said in a statement.

Speculation about the 36-year-old, who retired from the national team after the 2016 European Championships in France, has been red-hot in recent weeks following his stunning debut for MLS club Los Angeles Galaxy after leaving Manchester United.

The striker, who had been plagued by a knee injury for almost a year, scored a brilliant long-range volley to equalise against Los Angeles FC and then netted the winner with a header in stoppage time, prompting Swedish fans to hope for a comeback.

Ibra, who scored 62 goals in 116 games for Sweden, had hinted he might return, but that idea now seems to have been put on ice.

“I spoke to Zlatan on Tuesday, and he said that he hasn’t changed his mind about the national team – it’s a no,” Lasse Richt, chief of staff for the national team, said in a statement.

“Zlatan Ibrahimovic is in that case, for the same reason as with previous national team gatherings, not under consideration for the World Cup squad that national team coach Janne Andersson will announce on May 15,” the statement went on.

Sweden open their World Cup Group F campaign against South Korea on June 18 before going on to meet Germany and Mexico. (Reporting by Philip O’Connor; editing by Andrew Roche)

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Read
Live Blog
Match 25 : 26 Apr, 2018
Sunrisers Hyderabad
VS
Kings XI Punjab
  • 59 min ago

    Kings XI 36 from 24 balls

    Kings XI have lost five wicket very quickly. Now they need 36 runs from 24…

  • 57 min ago

    Four and Wicket!

    Andrew Tye goes after Sandeep Sharma first ball. It was high up in the air…

View all updatesView Scorecard

Best of Express

"Those who play, they play for the country and the medal belongs to all" 