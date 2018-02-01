Zlatan Ibrahimovic reportedly agrees deal to join LA Galaxy

Zlatan Ibrahimovic last played for Manchester United in December. (Source: File) Zlatan Ibrahimovic last played for Manchester United in December. (Source: File)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s return to Manchester United has not gone as per plans with the Swedish striker picking up an injury just a month after his return. Now, if reports are to believed, the former PSG man is set to head to Major Soccer League club LA Galaxy. As per a report by the French paper L’Equipe, the 36-year old has already agreed to a deal to join LA Galaxy at the start of the new season in May, which means he would not be part of Jose Mourinho’s squad in the last month of the season.

The report quote sources who say that Zlatan has agreed to move Stateside three weeks ago. He still has six months left on his contract at Old Trafford, but he is currently on the sidelines due to a knee injury.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, earlier this week, said that he would not stand in his way if he wants to move. “Zlatan is in his last year of his contract. If that is true and Zlatan wants a future in another country then we are here to help and create conditions for that to happen, not to make his life difficult,” the Portuguese said.

Ibrahimovic, who was the leading goal scorer for United after joining the club in 2016, put 28 goals behind the net in 17 appearances in all games. But he could not appear in the last month for the club after suffering a horrible knee injury in a Europa League quarter-final against Anderlecht at Old Trafford.

Amidst rumours of him moving to MLS, Zlatan signed a one-year contract with Manchester United in August and returned early from injury in November to play for the club. But he failed to impress the boss Jose Mourinho with his performance and was finally sidelined after the boxing day fixture against Burnley which ended in a 2-2 draw.

