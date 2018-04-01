Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores 40-yard screamer on LA Galaxy debut

Los Angeles Galaxy’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates scoring on his debut. (Source: AP) Los Angeles Galaxy’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates scoring on his debut. (Source: AP)

It could not have been a more perfect Major League Soccer debut for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who scored two out-of-the-world goals for Los Angeles Galaxy that gave them 4-3 victory in a thrilling derby against LAFC.

Ibrahimovic, who played his first match for LA Galaxy after moving from Premier League club Manchester United, scored his first ever MLS goal six minutes into the game. And what a goal! A 40-yard shot that went flying over the outstretched arms of LAFC goalkeeper Tyler Miller and set the match into fire after the expansion team LAFC took an early lead.

The 36-year old Swedish striker ensured that he was the man of the match when he scored the winner in the 91st minute with a gutsy header from a pass by Ashley Cole, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Have a look at the world-class goals from Ibrahimovic:

After the match, Ibrahimovic was quoted as saying, “I heard the crowd saying ‘We want Zlatan, we want Zlatan’. So I gave them Zlatan. They were pushing me and I was giving back.”

“My history when I come to a new team, I always score in the first game. I didn’t want to let it down this time,” said Ibrahimovic, who has played for European heavyweights Ajax Amsterdam, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan and Paris St Germain.

After a lackluster 2017 campaign, LA Galaxy picked up Ibrahimovic in hope of getting back to winning ways.

