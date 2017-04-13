Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Eden Hazard, Harry Kane among those nominated for PFA Player of the Year award

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Eden Hazard, and Harry Kane have all been among the goals this season. (Source: File) Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Eden Hazard, and Harry Kane have all been among the goals this season. (Source: File)

The list of candidates for the men’s Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Player of the Year award has been announced. Chelsea’s Eden Hazard, N’Golo Kante, Manchester United’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Tottenham Hotspurs’ Harry Kane have all been included in the list of probables for this year’s honour that will be presented on April 23.

Other players include Everton’s Romelu Lukaku and Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez. Ibrahimovic has scored 17 goals in what has otherwise been a disappointing in the season for Manchester United. N’Golo Kante has picked up this season where he left off at Leicester City to become a rock in the midfield for Premier League champions elect Chelsea while Eden Hazard has been their second highest goal scorer and has been a source of inspiration for Chelsea in midfield. His form this year has led many to rate him as one of the best in the world, drawing comparisons with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku are battling it out for this year’s golden boot, which is awarded to the league’s top goal scorer. Lukaku leads the pack with 23 goals while Kane has got 19 to his name. It is important to note that the latter has scored that many goals despite two spells out due to injury.

Alexis Sanchez’s goals have been one of the few positives in what has been a nightmare season for Arsenal. His performances have dipped since he has been embroiled in protracted contract talks with Arsenal. Previous year’s winner Riyadh Mahrez has missed out on this year’s nomination.

