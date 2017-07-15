Zlatan Ibrahimovic could stay with Manchester United, says Jose Mourinho

Zlatan Ibrahimovic might stay in Manchester United after all. Zlatan Ibrahimovic might stay in Manchester United after all.

Manager Jose Mourinho on Friday hinted that out-of contract Zlatan Ibrahimovic could be offered a new deal at Manchester United. Mourinho made the statement to the press ahead of a club friendly against Los Angeles Galaxy.

On Ibrahimovic, top scorer for United in the last season despite staying out towards the end of the season due to injury, the Portuguese manager said, “If the decision is to stay and wait until December — he can’t be back until then — why not wait? We are speaking and changing ideas,”

For the time being, the Swedish profesesional footballer has been replaced by Romelu Lukaku, who has been bought for about 75 million pounds from Everton, where former captain Wayne Rooney has now moved. “Obviously there are other good strikers in football, but the Premier League is a very specific habitat, a difficult habitat for strikers, and normally they need some time to adapt but Lukaku has been in the Premier League for five seasons,” Mourinho told reporters.

“Now he comes to a club with different responsibilities in the right moment of his career. He is still a young player but he has years of experience in the Premier League and the Belgian national team. He will go into the Champions League, which was also his main motivation.”

Mourinho said that in Lukaku, he sees a player who can score against defensive teams. “Romelu is not a player that participates a lot in the build-up play. He is a player that normally plays in the last third,” he added.

