Zinedine Zidane’s team management leads Real Madrid to La Liga title

Real Madrid took home the La Liga title after defeating Malaga 2-0 on Sunday and leaving behind Barcelona by three points.

The team showed consistency throughout the season to end with the league title. Bhind the brilliant performances by Los Blancos on the field was their manager Zinedine Zidane.

Zidane helped Real to the Spanish title after five years. The Frenchman’s managerial skills brought out the best in the team, which was given tough competition until the end by rivals Barcelona.

Zidane took risks with his squad, making the most of it and did something unimaginable – win games without star player Cristiano Ronaldo.

Not only players filling his spot benefited from his absence, but also the Portugal star himself, who brought out some of his best performances towards the end of the season.

Although James Rodriguez and Alvaro Morata have not found a spot in his Starting XI, they have thrived under him whenever they get a chance to play.

“The Spanish league is the most difficult and beautiful in my opinion. As always in a season, we have worked and fought until the end, and with the squad that we have we just had to think of working,” Zidane said after the title winning match.

He tried different rotations throughout the season, which ensured that the top players got rest for important games while the so-called B team also thrived in the fewer games that they played for the Spanish giant.

Zidane helped Real to their 33rd league trophy after working as the manager for only one and a half years.

