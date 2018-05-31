Zinedine Zidane will be coach of France one day, says Didier Deschamps

Zinedine Zidane stepped down from his position as Real Madrid head coach on Thursday. (Source: AP) Zinedine Zidane stepped down from his position as Real Madrid head coach on Thursday. (Source: AP)

Didier Deschamps has backed his former teammate Zinedine Zidane to take over the reigns as coach of France national football team on Thursday. Zidane, who announced his departure from Real Madrid, days after leading his side to Champion League success is set to take a break from management. However, he is being widely tipped to succeed his Deschamps whose contract comes to an end in 2020.

“He will be coach of France, one day. It will happen when it happens. For the moment he wants to enjoy some rest and spend time with his family,” Deschamps said. “One day he will be the national team coach. I can’t say when, but to me it’s logical,” he added.

When asked if Zidane’s decision will affect his plans for France’s World Cup campaign, the Les Bleus boss said, “I’m not even thinking about it. I’m totally concentrated and focused on what lies ahead for me and the players.”

Earlier, Zidane shocked the world by announcing his decision to quit as Real Madrid’s coach. Speaking at the conference along with club president Florentino Perez, he said, “I made this decision because I love this club very much but I think today for me and for all I think it’s best to make a change and not continue next year.”

“As I told the president, it is the pressure (of the job). Of course, this is a ‘see you later’. Madrid has given me everything and I’m going to be close to this club throughout my life,’ he added.

Meanwhile, France will face Italy in a friendly in Nice on Friday.

