Zinedine Zidane says new Real Madrid contract no guarantee of job security

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has delivered a remarkable trophy haul in his short spell in charge, yet he knows life in the Bernabeu dugout is never secure.

Zidane is set to agree a new deal at the club, according to Spanish media reports, but the French coach said on Saturday that he could be let go at any time whatever the length of contract he signs.

“I know it will end at some point, but I am very happy at the moment,” Zidane told a news conference. “A contract could be 10 years, or 20, but I know where I am and what I must do.

“Maybe in a year’s time, I might be gone. I will never argue with Madrid about this. I’m very happy with their confidence in me. The objectives are always the same. We want to win all the games and titles possible.”

Zidane is seventh coach in the last 10 years at Madrid, who are notoriously demanding of their managers. Since being appointed in 2016, the Frenchman has led the club to two Champions League trophies and last season’s La Liga title, as well as two UEFA Super Cups and one Club World Cup.

Zidane has the chance on Sunday to take a step towards another trophy, in the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup against rivals Barcelona at the Nou Camp.

The Frenchman confirmed striker Cristiano Ronaldo is fit to start, after he appeared from the bench against Manchester United on Tuesday as Madrid won the UEFA Super Cup in Skopje.

“He is very good, he has had his holidays,” said Zidane. “He worked very hard physically during his break and he is ready to play now. But we will see the team tomorrow.”

