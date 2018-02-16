Zinedine Zidane has won eight titles in two years, that’s more than enough: Toni Kroos

Zinedine Zidane gives instructions to his players during the Champions League match. (Source: AP) Zinedine Zidane gives instructions to his players during the Champions League match. (Source: AP)

Real Madrid rose to the occassion on Wednesday when they beat Paris Saint Germain 3-1 in the Champions League Round of 16 at Santiago Bernabeu after a lackluster domestic season. German midfielder Toni Kroos defended coach Zinedine Zidane’s strategies, which have come under scrutiny after Copa del Rey shock exit in the quarterfinals and 17-point difference to La Liga leaders Barcelona.

Kroos was quoted by Marca as saying, “In a team like Real Madrid, arguments always arise when things are not going well. Zidane has won eight titles in two years, that’s more than enough.”

Speaking of their recent form, the German midfielder said, “We have gone through a difficult phase, but in recent weeks we have raised our level and I am confident that we will be very successful going forward. This victory is very important because the Champions League is the only competition we can win right now. Although I didn’t feel all of the pressure was on us because we won the last two. We are Real Madrid, so it’s always there.”

Speaking on Madrid’s connection with Champions League, Kroos said, “Explaining it is very easy: we love this competition and that isn’t a secret. We have shown the last two years, we love these nights against great teams with this atmosphere.”

