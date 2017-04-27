#VinodKhanna
Zinedine Zidane hails ‘phenomenal’ Isco after Real Madrid crush Deportivo La Coruna

Real Madrid beat Deportivo La Coruna 6-2 on Thursday to stand level with Barcelona at the top with 78 points.

April 27, 2017
Isco, Zinedine Zidane, Zidane, Real Madrid, Madrid, Barcelona, Deportivo La Coruna, Deportivo, La Liga, La liga title, James Rodriguez, football stories, sports stories, Indian Express “Isco does things on the pitch that not everybody can,” said Zinedine Zidane. (Source: AP)

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane on Thursday hailed Isco and his makeshift squad after they thumped Deportivo La Coruna 6-2 to put them on level with leaders Barcelona.

While Barca crushed bottom placed Osasuna 7-1 earlier in the day, Real Madrid pulled level on points to lift Los Blancos up with three points as they stand on second but with a game in hand.

Zidane made nine changes to his lineup after Gareth Bale got injured and captain Sergio Ramos suspended in El Clasico on Monday. Key player Cristiano Ronaldo and Toni Kroos were also rested for the game against sixteenth placed Deportivo.

Zidane praised Isco by saying that the Spanish midfielder always does his job when he has to play. “Isco was phenomenal,” the Frenchman said. “He does things on the pitch that not everybody can. The [Depor] fans congratulated him, I am happy for him, for the work he does. When he has to play he always does his job.”

He described the performance of the team that does not always find themselves in the starting XI ‘phenomenal’. “We must be happy with what we did,” Zidane said. “Not just the goals as we scored six, but the performance of them all. These are players who do not always play, and what they did today was phenomenal, in the rhythm, the seriousness they showed from the first moment. We had some moments of difficulty, but that is normal. I am very happy with how they all played.”

The performance of Isco and James Rodriguez, who scored a brace, however makes it even more difficult for Zidane to justify not including them in the squad.

“There will always be a debate until the end,” Zidane accepted. “We have a game on Saturday, then comes Tuesday, then Saturday again. The good thing is we are all ready and all motivated. That is the difficulty I have, to tell someone who played like that they cannot play the next game.

“But it is like this and they understand the situation. For me there is not the A team and the B team. The others, those who play a lot, play well too. It’s not that they do badly. We are all together in the same boat. It will be like that until the end, then next year we will see,” added Zidane.

