Youssoufa Moukoko, 12 years old, called up for Germany’s Under-16 squad

Borussia Dortmund’s 12-year-old wunderkind Youssoufa Moukoko has been selected for Germany’s Under-16 squad after dazzling with 10 goals in just four games in the Under-17 Bundesliga.

Moukoko, who only turns 13 in November, has made waves in German youth football this season with his impressive skills making him dangerous in the box despite playing alongside teenagers.

He has been called up for Germany’s U-16s to play Austria on 11 and 13 September. In a squad of 22 players, he is the only one born later than 2002 and is at least two years younger than his team-mates.

Moukoko caught the attention of Germany’s youth group selectors by netting at least twice in each of his four games so far in the Bundesliga West division at Under-17 level.

He made headlines in Germany by scoring four goals in a 6-1 thrashing of Viktoria Cologne a fortnight ago. “He’s done a fantastic job. He provides an incredible goal-threat and is often unstoppable for opposing defenders when going forward,” Sebastian Geppert, his youth team coach at Dortmund, told Bundesliga.com.

The precocious youngster was born in Cameroon and doubts have been expressed about his age, but according to the official certificate, issued at the German consulate in Yaounde, his date of birth is November 20, 2004.

Dortmund is earning a reputation for developing young talent having sold Ousmane Dembele for 105 million euros ($125 million) last week, despite paying Rennes just 15 million euros for the 20-year-old French winger a year ago.

Before the transfer window closed on Thursday, Dortmund signed English teenager Jadon Sancho reportedly for eight million euros, after the 17-year-old winger scored 20 goals for Manchester City’s Under-18 team.

