Younger players will be the turning point for FC Pune City, says coach Antonio Habas

FC Pune City coach Antonio Habas said that the team would be focussing on its younger players in season four of the Indian Super League. “Young players are hungry and eager to learn new things,” said Habas after the player draft for the 2017/18 season.

“I believe they will be the turning point for the team,” he said, “We will focus on developing the youngsters,”

FC Pune City have retained young goalkeeper Vishal Kaith while inducting 20-year-old forward Ashique Kuruniyan from last season.

The franchise also signed Emiliano Alfaro, who was amongst the goals last season with NorthEast United. They also roped in Kean Lewis who formed an integral part of the Delhi Dynamos side that went to the semi-final. They also signed Adil Khan Lalchhuanmmawla, Jewel Raja, Nim Dorjee, Isaac Vanmalsawma Harpreet Singh, Wayne Vaz, Kamljit Singh, Baljit Sahni Rohit Kumar, Ajay Singh, Gurtej Singh and Pawan Kumar in the player drafts.

“The players we have picked are not big names,” Team CEO Gaurav Modwel is quoted as saying by PTI, “We are aiming to create a core team which will be ours for the next couple of years. We want to create our own marquee players and will focus on developing more players.” The ISL 2017/18 player draft was conducted in Mumbai on Sunday. The new season will be played over five months between 10 teams with the addition of new team Jamshedpur FC and two-time I-League champions Bengaluru FC.

