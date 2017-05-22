‘You picked me up when I was down,’ says emotional John Terry to Chelsea fans

Since becoming captain, Terry has lifted the Premier League trophy five times under three different managers. (Source: Reuters) Since becoming captain, Terry has lifted the Premier League trophy five times under three different managers. (Source: Reuters)

John Terry thanked Chelsea fans for standing by him throughout his career. Terry, who has led Chelsea as their captain since 2004, announced that he would be leaving the club at the end of the season. “The best supporters in the world without a doubt,” he said while addressing the Chelsea fans after their final match of the season against relegated Sunderland.

“You have given me everything. From the age of 14 when I signed, you picked me up when I was down, you sung my name when I had bad games and disappointed you,” he said in his speech after the match. Since becoming captain, Terry has lifted the Premier League trophy five times under three different managers. “Thank you will never ever be enough. I am going to come back here one day, supporting this team,” he said.

Terry also thanked club owner Roman Abramovich. The Russian millionaire took over the club in 2004. His financial backing has helped Chelsea becoming one of the biggest brands in world football and also a European powerhouse. “I think we all have to thank Mr Roman Abramovich. I personally want to thank him and the board, for me the best owner in world football without a doubt. He cares and loves this club and looks to improve year and year out.”

Terry had hinted that he may be thinking of retiring from the game altogether after leaving Chelsea. He is yet to give any confirmed information about his future.

