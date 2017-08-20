Year on, Neymar recalls historic Rio Olympics gold medal for Brazil

Neymar remembers the moment he won gold with Brazil at the Rio 2016 Olympics. (Source: Instagram) Neymar remembers the moment he won gold with Brazil at the Rio 2016 Olympics. (Source: Instagram)

Exactly a year ago, Neymar had struck the winning penalty for Brazil to claim their first ever Olympic football gold medal as they defeated Germany at Rio’s Maracana stadium in front of the home crowd. Currently the most expensive player in the world, Neymar had fired the winning penalty into the top corner before breaking into tears.

So much has happened in the world of football since then including major developments in Neymar’s career. But he still cannot forget the moment he won gold for Brazil. In two Instagram posts, Neymar shared a video and a picture of himself on Sunday of the moment after the final.

Neymar remembers the moment when he won the Rio 2016 Olympics as Brazil’s captain, saying that he had several mixed feelings of wanting to scream, jump, run and celebrate with his ‘companions’ all at once.

He also posted an emotional video after the final penalty when they realised that they won Olympics 2016 football tournament. He is seen hugging his teammates and jumping out of joy in the video, which he posted with the caption, “At that moment I had several mixed feelings, I wanted to scream, to jump, to run, to hug my companions, the people I love, I do not know … I wanted to do everything, but I could only cry … thank you God, for transforming our crying into joy.”

Calling the night perfect, Neymar wrote, “What time, What a final, What moment, What a day, What night, What happiness, Everything perfect.”

