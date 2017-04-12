Yaya Toure up for the cup to end Manchester City season on high note

Manchester City travel to ninth-placed Southampton. (Source: Reuters) Manchester City travel to ninth-placed Southampton. (Source: Reuters)

Midfielder Yaya Toure is hoping Manchester City can avoid a trophy-less season by winning the FA Cup in May but insists the side remain focused on their Premier League campaign and Saturday’s clash against Southampton.

Fourth-placed City, who dropped out of the title race after losing to league leaders Chelsea earlier this month, face Arsenal in an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on April 23 as they target a sixth victory in the tournament and first since 2011.

“I want to win trophies. I hope we can lift something for us and the fans this year,” Toure told the club’s website. “All this year, we’ve been fighting for something… The FA Cup is a big target for us this year. We’re looking forward to it.”

City travel to ninth-placed Southampton with two wins in their last five visits to St Mary’s and will be eager to maintain their four-point cushion over fifth-placed Manchester United, who have a game in hand.

“First of all, we have Southampton and then we’ll see what happens,” the Ivorian said.

“I’m the type of player that always wants to win. In football, sometimes you can lose or draw. We want to always be at the top but we want to keep on going… We play Southampton and we’ll try and win that game.”

