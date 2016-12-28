Yaya Toure excited to rejoin Manchester City’s title challenge

Yaya Toure scored against Hull City in Manchester City’s 3-0 win. (Source: AP) Yaya Toure scored against Hull City in Manchester City’s 3-0 win. (Source: AP)

Yaya Toure has said the excitement of being part of Manchester City’s assault on the Premier League title has made him feel like a child again.

Toure has been in fine form since returning to Pep Guardiola’s side after a row between the manager and his agent and scored three goals in seven Premier League appearances, including the opener in Monday’s 3-0 win at Hull City.

“I look like a kid, just enjoying playing football and helping my team mates and the fans,” the midfielder told British media.

“It’s very important to me. I’m used to winning Premier Leagues, and I think it’s second two times, and I want to win another.

“I know it’s going to be tough but we have to keep going because Chelsea are very good this year.”

City are third in the league, seven points behind leaders Chelsea after 18 games, and travel to take on second-placed Liverpool on Saturday.

Four-times African player of the Year Toure said he was looking forward to a frenzied atmosphere at Anfield.

“For me it’s almost a ‘final’ of the Premier League because I think it’s going to be a similar kind of football,” the 33-year-old Ivorian added.

“I think for the fans it’s going to be fantastic.”