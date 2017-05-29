World’s most expensive footballer Paul Pogba visits Mecca to mark the start of Ramadan

Paul Pogba was in Mecca on Sunday to say his thanks for this season. (Source: Instagram) Paul Pogba was in Mecca on Sunday to say his thanks for this season. (Source: Instagram)

Paul Pogba marked the start of Ramadan with a visit to Islam’s holiest city Mecca on Sunday. He called it the ‘most beautiful thing’ he had ever seen.

In an instagram post, Pogba, wearing the white cloth of Muslims performing umrah, shared a video and an image of himself in Mecca.

It is still not known if the 24-year-old would fast in the month of Ramadan, considering he will be playing for France against Praguay, Sweden and England in June.

Pogba, who lifted the Europa League trophy with Manchester United last week, made his return to the Red Devils after four years of playing for Juventus. United shelled out £89million for the French footballer.

Pogba scored the opening goal against Ajax in the Europa League final to help his side book a spot in the Champions League next season. United finished at the sixth position this year.

In an earlier post, Pogba was seen with his luggage, ready to leave for Mecca. He said that he was on his way to say his thanks for this season. He wrote, “On my way to go say thank you for this season. See you soon Manchester!”

The Frenchman will return to Old Trafford in July.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd