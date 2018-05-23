Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 23, 2018
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are Sponsored

The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
Latest News
  • Workhorse Nemanja Matic out to pull Serbia’s FIFA World Cup 2018 strings

Workhorse Nemanja Matic out to pull Serbia’s FIFA World Cup 2018 strings

The form of defensive midfielder Nemanja Matic will be crucial to Serbia’s hopes of making an impact at the World Cup in Russia as the Balkan nation aims to reach the tournament’s last 16 for the first time as an independent nation. The 29-year-old Manchester United enforcer has been one of the most consistent performers […]

By: Reuters | Published: May 23, 2018 9:48:10 pm
Nemanja Matic, Nemanja Matic news, Nemanja Matic updates, Nemanja Matic Serbia, Serbia Nemanja Matic, FIFA World Cup 2018, FIFA World Cup 2018 updates, sports news, football, Indian Express Nemanja Matic may lack the quick feet and sublime passing of the world’s most talented midfielders but a plethora of other assets make him Serbia’s pivotal player. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

The form of defensive midfielder Nemanja Matic will be crucial to Serbia’s hopes of making an impact at the World Cup in Russia as the Balkan nation aims to reach the tournament’s last 16 for the first time as an independent nation.

The 29-year-old Manchester United enforcer has been one of the most consistent performers in his first season at the club and has often been singled out by manager Jose Mourinho as one of the team’s pillars.

Having moved to Old Trafford from Chelsea’s title-winning side, Matic hit the ground running at United, immediately establishing himself as the linchpin between defence and attack.

Matic may lack the quick feet and sublime passing of the world’s most talented midfielders but a plethora of other assets make him Serbia’s pivotal player.

A calming presence in the heat of battle, ball-winner Matic possesses an eye for goal and is highly effective at both ends with his ability to break up the opposition’s attack, unleash fast breaks and crack in an occasional long-range effort.

His height of 1.94 metres also makes him a telling factor in aerial battles but it is his unflappable character which prompts team mates to look up to him.

Cold-shouldered by former coach Sinisa Mihajlovic in Serbia’s failed 2014 World Cup qualifying campaign, Matic and his compatriots also did not make it to Euro 2016.

Matic, however, emerged as one of the stalwarts in qualifying for this year’s World Cup as Serbia’s fortunes changed, with winger Dusan Tadic and striker Aleksandar Mitrovic also earning plaudits for their playmaking and scoring exploits.

Former Serbia and Manchester United captain Nemanja Vidic once described team mate Michael Carrick as “the glue that holds it all together” in a United team packed with world-class talent. Matic, now in his prime, has assumed that role for club and country.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Read
Advertisement
Live Blog
Eliminator : 23 May, 2018
Kolkata Knight Riders
VS
Rajasthan Royals
  • 1 min ago

    Prasidh keeps batsmen calm

    Prasidh has been phenomenal in this over. He scalps a wicket on the last delivery…

  • 7 mins ago

    WICKET!

    Sanju Samson is gone after scoring a half-century. This is an important wicket for Piyush…

View all updatesView Scorecard

Best of Express

Advertisement
I don’t know why they don’t want to play day-night Test matches. It’s an interesting format and we should try it 
Advertisement