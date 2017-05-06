Won’t get intimidated by Aizawl’s threats: Praful Patel

AIFF President Praful Patel. (File Photo) AIFF President Praful Patel. (File Photo)

Allaying concerns raised by Aizawl FC over their possible relegation to second division despite winning the I-League, All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Praful Patel said no plan has been set in place at the moment regarding merger of the two leagues. “The road map has not yet been decided for next year. As we speak today, the I-League is the official league of India, and they (Aizawl) are the winners of the official league,” Patel said.

Since the inaugural ISL season in 2014, there have been talks about a possible merger between the Indian Super League (ISL) and the I-League, a result of which will hold the ISL as the prime tournament while the I-League will be presented as the second tier. At the same time, there will be no relegation from the ISL, or promotion from the I-League for at least the next seven years.

As per the initial plan, Bengaluru FC, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will be the only three I-League clubs to be included in the ISL. Patel is likely to meet Bagan and East Bengal officials in Mumbai on Saturday. However, Aizawl’s unprecedented I-League triumph put a spanner in the AIFF’s works. The Mizoram club wrote a letter to the AIFF, in which they threatened to go on a hunger strike should developments not come up in their favour.

Patel, however, dismissed their ‘threats’. “AIFF does not work or get intimidated by any threat,” Patel said. “Till a new road map is decided, the old map will continue. You can only complain when something happens. You cannot complain about a hypothetical situation.”

Patel went further to make it clear that it was because of AIFF that Aizawl FC was allowed to even compete in the 2016-17 I-League, given that the team had been relegated the previous season. “Aizawl was relegated in 2016. It was the AIFF which saw the passion and let them play the I-League as a special dispensation,” he said.

Last season, Aizawl had finished eight in the nine-team tournament. However, since the last-placed DSK Shivajians were granted immunity against relegation, the second team from the bottom – Aizawl – were made to drop to the second division. A season earlier, three-time champions Dempo were forced into relegation because debutants Kalyani Bharat FC were granted the same immunity.

Shortly after Aizawl were relegated, Goan clubs Sporting Clube de Goa and Salgaocar withdrew from the competition to protest against the proposed ISL-I-League merger. As a result, Chennai City, Minerva Punjab and Churchill Brothers were promoted to the top flight to make up for the shortage of teams. Months before the league could start, the AIFF granted Aizawl a spot in the first division.

Patel said he would now like to Aizawl move up the Asian ladder. “Now that they have won the I-League they will qualify for the AFC Cup. And let them play, we will be happy to see an Indian club move higher in the Asian ladder. On that extent they are to be fully complemented,” he said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now