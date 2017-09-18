Only in Express

Wolfsburg hire Martin Schmidt after firing Andries Jonker

Jonker was fired on Monday after less than seven months in charge, with Saturday's 1-0 loss at Stuttgart leaving Wolfsburg with four points from its opening four league games of the new campaign.

By: AP | Updated: September 18, 2017 10:04 pm
Martin Schmidt is the new head coach of the German first division soccer team VfL Wolfsburg and the successor of Dutch coach Andries Jonker.
Wolfsburg has hired Martin Schmidt to coach the Bundesliga side as a swift replacement for Andries Jonker.

The 50-year-old Schmidt has signed a contract through 2019 and he will take charge of Tuesday’s game against Werder Bremen.

The Swiss coach left Mainz by mutual consent in May after almost three years in charge. Mainz finished last season in 15th place in the Bundesliga, above Wolfsburg on goal difference. Wolfsburg only survived in the Bundesliga last season by a winning a playoff.

